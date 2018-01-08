Speedrunners, Start Your Engines: Awesome ‘Games Done Quick 2018’ Kicks Off With Crash Bandicoot Run

The twice-annual Games Done Quick speedrunning marathon kicked off its Winter 2018 event yesterday with a selection of games to tickle your nostalgia bone and get you excited for recently released blockbusters.

Awesome Games Done Quick, or AGDQ, takes place every winter and uses video game speedrunning to raise money for worthy causes. This year, the benefitting charity is the Prevent Cancer Foundation, “one of the nation’s leading voluntary health organizations and the only U.S. nonprofit focused solely on cancer prevention and early detection.”

Viewers can tune in on Games Done Quick’s official Twitch channel, watching incredibly skilled gamers race through, twist, and break their favorite games in an effort to complete them in record time.

Some notable upcoming games on the schedule include Sonic Mania, Mega Man X, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, and many, many more.

The event will run until Saturday night, January 13th, with an epic finale featuring a run through of Nintendo’s game-of-the-year hit, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Donations can be made at the event’s website.