Speedrunning Fundraiser Games Done Quick Announces Hurricane Harvey Relief Stream This Weekend

The organization of video game speedrunners known as Games Done Quick raises money twice a year for worthy charities, but now they’re stepping up their game, announcing a fundraising event for Hurricane Harvey relief.

The event, called Harvey Relief Done Quick, will run this weekend on the Games Done Quick Twitch channel.

It’s all coming together rather quickly, and some details have yet to be ironed out — for example, no specific charity has been selected yet, but the group plans to work with a local organization in Houston. Speedrunners are encouraged to sign up via an online form.

The broadcast will be ongoing from 8 p.m. ET on Friday, September 1st through 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 3rd.

Games Done Quick is known for its two annual charity speedrunning events: Awesome Games Done Quick and Summer Games Done Quick, which raise money for organizations like Doctors Without Borders. This new, shorter event shows the community’s willingness to help out in a particularly urgent time of need.