Splitgate: Arena Warfare – Play Free Now!

1047 Games has officially released the fast-paced, sci-fi, competitive multiplayer first-person shooter Splitgate: Arena Warfare. Free to download and play now on Windows PC via Steam, Splitgate uses player-controlled portals to create a new dimension of arena combat.

Players can also purchase the special Splitgate: Arena Warfare Founder’s Edition, which includes cosmetic bonuses like the exclusive Dweller armor set, four additional Dweller skins, exclusive M90 weapon skin, five bonus SWAG packs (which can be used to unlock other cosmetic items), and more for $19.99 on Steam.

Splitgate evokes your favorite memories of gaming’s most-revered shooters, embracing the classic feel of close-quarters arena action with a multi-directional twist. Create portals strategically around the map to cross huge distances and outmaneuver your foes in the blink of an eye. Designed with intuitive controls for both FPS newcomers and veterans to pick up and play, Splitgate’s near-limitless skill cap lets you pull off jaw-dropping, gif-worthy plays once mastered, rewarding constant jetpack movement, flanking and 360-degree ambushes.

Made with futuristically stylish visuals in Unreal Engine 4, Splitgate features a variety of ranked, unranked and custom games. Battle with friends, against rivals at your skill level in ranked multiplayer, or versus formidable AI to hone your skills. Players start each match on an equal playing field with the same loadout, but power weapons spawn regularly throughout the map to fuel your next killstreak.

Additionally, 1047 Games has teamed up with Twitch for the Twitch Rivals: Splitgate: Arena Warfare Tournament, featuring 16 teams consisting of four streamers each competing live for the chance to win $50,000. The competition kicks off at 9am PT/1pm ET on Tuesday, May 28, and all the action can be seen live on Twitch.