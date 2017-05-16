Stake Your Claim on Mars Today with ‘Rokh’

Rokh is offering gamers the adventure of a lifetime – a (virtual) trip to Mars! Created by a team of Darewise Entertainment and Nvizzio Creations behind games including Thief, Half Life 2, Dishonored, Age of Conan and Assassin’s Creed, Rokh is set on the planet Mars and features a persistent world and multiplayer co-op. This trip won’t require anyone to go to astronaut school, or live in a cramped colony ship, enjoy the stunning experience that is ROKH, available on Steam today.

“Rokh is more than just a sci-fi survival game, it’s a complete colonization experience, with tailored crafting and construction, all taking place in a lovingly crafted visual world and wrapped up in a mysterious story,” said Benjamin Charbit, CEO, Darewise Entertainment. “We’ve focused our development efforts on cooperative building and crafting which brings free from creation to the genre.”

Available now on Early Access on Steam, Rokh challenges players to uncover the cause of the destruction of the previous Mars colonies, while building new ones and restoring communications with Earth – all while adapting to the hostile Martian environment and creating the tools they need to survive and thrive on the forbidding Red Planet.