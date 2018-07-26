Star Trek Online Enters the ‘Age of Discovery’ this Fall

Today, Perfect World Entertainment Inc., a leading publisher of free-to-play MMORPGs, and Cryptic Studios announced Star Trek Online will follow Star Trek: Discovery into the binary star system with the multi-part adventure, Age of Discovery. Starting this fall, the PC version of the free-to-play MMORPG based on the iconic Star Trek universe will release the first installment of a continuing saga centered on the popular CBS All Access television series. For the first time, Star Trek Online players will be able to create a Federation Captain from Star Trek: Discovery and join forces with Starfleet Academy Cadet Sylvia Tilly, voiced by Mary Wiseman. Age of Discovery’s first installment will also introduce a new Discovery era tutorial, two episodes, new Reputation Tiers, a new queue (now referred to as a Task Force Operation) and several other new gameplay features.

Age of Discovery opens in the year 2256, just after the Battle at the Binary Stars. In the wake of a brutal war against the Klingons, Starfleet Captains now face J’Ula, matriarch of the House of Mo’Kai and sister of T’Kuvma, who seeks to alter the destiny of the Alpha Quadrant. Players must rely on the help of fellow Starfleet Academy Cadet Sylvia Tilly (voiced by Mary Wiseman), who has come home to assist with training and see them off on their first assignment. From there, they will journey to iconic locations from Star Trek: Discovery, like the Dilithium Mines of Corvan II, explore the new experimental Crossfield class Starship, the U.S.S. Glenn, and defend Starbase 1 from a fearsome attack by the Klingon House of D’Ghor.

The first installment from Age of Discovery will introduce a brand new starting experience allowing players to create a Federation character from the Discovery era. The update also includes two new Discovery episodes available to all characters, a new Task Force Operation to defend Starbase 1 and an expansion to the game’s Reputation System to Tier 6 that unlocks powerful new rewards. Additional details – including the release date for Age of Discovery’s first installment on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation®4 – will be announced later this year.

Season 1 of Star Trek: Discovery is now available to stream on CBS All Access (https://www.cbs.com/shows/star-trek-discovery/), and Season 2 is premiering in early 2019.

Star Trek Online is a free-to-play massively multiplayer online game that allows players to explore the Star Trek universe from within. Players can forge their own destiny as Captain of a Federation starship, champion the Empire through the far reaches of the galaxy as a Klingon Warrior, rebuild the Romulan legacy as the commander of a Romulan Republic Warbird or carry out daring missions on behalf of the Dominion as a Jem’Hadar soldier. Captains can also explore iconic locations from the Star Trek universe, make contact with new alien species and battle alongside other players in customizable starships. Star Trek Online is currently available on PC, PlayStation®4 and Xbox One.

