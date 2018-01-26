“Star Wars Battlefront II” Updates On The Way

The war is just beginning in Star Wars Battlefront II! The past few months have been quite eventful with millions of players living out their Star Wars fantasies since launch. In The Last Jedi Season, players completed over 10 million quests for either the First Order or the Resistance and engaged in desperate showdowns on Crait over 156 million times. See stats like this and more on Star Wars Battlefront II The Last Jedi Season in the infographic below.

With the goal of creating the best possible experience by taking into account the feedback of fans, players can look forward to a plethora of new updates and additions in the coming months including: