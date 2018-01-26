“Star Wars Battlefront II” Updates On The Way

The war is just beginning in Star Wars Battlefront II! The past few months have been quite eventful with millions of players living out their Star Wars fantasies since launch. In The Last Jedi Season, players completed over 10 million quests for either the First Order or the Resistance and engaged in desperate showdowns on Crait over 156 million times. See stats like this and more on Star Wars Battlefront II The Last Jedi Season in the infographic below.
With the goal of creating the best possible experience by taking into account the feedback of fans, players can look forward to a plethora of new updates and additions in the coming months including:
- A revamped progression system – Player feedback has been essential here, and we are preparing significant changes to progression that will address many of the things we’ve seen players asking for. While we can’t go into too much detail right now, we’ll be sharing more details in March.
- A game mode called Jetpack Cargo coming in February – Two teams of eight players equipped with jet packs compete in Jetpack Cargo, a frantic, fast-paced way to play. This mode will only be available for a limited time, so don’t miss it.
- A new Season coming soon – We’ve learned a lot from the first season of content for Star Wars Battlefront II, and we’re integrating that learning into our plans moving forward. We know players are waiting for details on what’s coming in the next season, and we’ll have more to tell soon.