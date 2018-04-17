Star Wars Pinball: The Last Jedi Offers 2 New Pinball FX3 Tables Today!

Star Wars Pinball: The Last Jedi is LIVE NOW on Pinball FX3 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam and Windows 10, as well as iOS, Mac and Google Play through the Zen Pinball app. This Star Wars Pinball two-pack includes one table based on The Last Jedi’s plot and another more focused on Luke Skywalker’s hideaway, Ahch-To Island.. Check out the trailer below to view these beautifully crafted tables in action!
Relive memorable scenes from Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Use the Force as you shoot
the silver ball around on this beautifully crafted, one-of-a-kind pinball table. Survive a
First Order onslaught as the Resistance, train Rey in the ways of the Force, and blast
away at Captain Phasma as BB-8 defending Finn.
Table Features:
- Play through six main game modes based on unforgettable moments in
the movie
- Rey, Finn, BB-8 and Captain Phasma all come to life with realistic 3D
character animations
- Jump a ramp to shoot down TIE fighters—plus Kylo Ren’s TIE Silencer
- It’s BB-8 to the rescue! Hijack the First Order’s walker aboard Snoke’s command
ship to defeat stormtroopers in a unique third-person shooter minigame
- Help Rey learn that the Force isn’t just moving rocks
- Sound effects directly from the movie