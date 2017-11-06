‘StarCraft II’ Going Free-to-Play on November 14

To kick off its annual Blizzcon event in style, Blizzard Entertainment announced StarCraft II is going free-to-play, beginning November 14. While there are a lot of negative connotations surrounding the term “free-to-play” in the gaming world, what Blizzard is offering sounds fairly good.

Specifically, the initial single-player campaign, Wings of Liberty, will be freely available to anyone in its entirety. If you’ve already purchased Wings of Liberty, then Blizzard will offer you a copy of the next campaign, Heart of the Swarm, for free instead.

In addition, Blizzard is allowing players to unlock the competitive multiplayer content for free. All that’s required is to earn 10 First Wins of the Day in either Unranked for Versus A.I. modes. Blizzard says it’s adding this requirement to preserve the integrity of the ranked-play experience.

Co-op Commanders will be available for free up to level five, and there will no longer be any restriction on weekly mutations. Co-op Commanders Raynor, Kerrigan, and Artanis will remain free and fully levelable.

The three single-player expansions beyond Wings of Liberty — Heart of the Swarm, Legacy of the Void, and Nova Covert Ops — will be available to purchase for $14.99 each, or $39.99 for all three. Anyone who has purchased any of the expansions as of October 31 will get an exclusive Ghost skin and three new portraits as a thank you from Blizzard.