‘Stardew Valley’ Coming to Switch This Week

Chucklefish, publisher of indie darling Stardew Valley, announced via Twitter that the game is finally hitting Nintendo Switch this Thursday, October 5. The announcement came via Chucklefish’s CEO, Finn Brice.

Coincidentally(?) launching on the date of this year’s harvest moon — it is heavily inspired by the classic Harvest Moon game series — Stardew Valley is a farming and life sim, wherein your player character abandons a corporate job to take over a farm left to you by your grandfather. Fans love the classic 16-bit art style and variety of activities to undertake as you build your new life in Pelican Town.

The solo developer behind the game, Eric Barone, had this to say on the game’s official website:

I’m very happy to see Stardew come to a Nintendo console … I grew up on Nintendo, after all! This will not only be the first time Stardew Valley appears on a Nintendo platform, but also the first time Stardew will be on a portable system.”

Barone handed responsibility for the port over to developer Sickhead Games.

It’s launching for $14.99. A multiplayer component is in the works, and it will hit the Switch version first when it’s ready (likely sometime in 2018).