Stream On You Crazy Diamond – Twitch to Launch Reality Series to Crown New Streaming Star

Twitch is searching for the newest big-time streaming star for its platform, and it’s letting viewers help make the decision. They’re producing their own reality series, called Stream On, which will pit contestants against one another for a chance at $60,000.

Audience participation will be key, as Twitch’s chat bar will be used in determining which contestants survive to the next round and which can put away their webcams for good. Contestants will “compete throughout each week from their home streaming setups, and the action will be punctuated by a weekly recap and elimination show from Twitch Studios,” Twitch said.

Twitch is accepting applications for contestants now, but if you’re not already on the cusp of becoming a full-time streamer, you probably won’t want to apply. At the minimum, you’ll need to be 18 years old and part of the Twitch Partner Program. Since audience participation means so much, if you don’t already have a sizable audience, even being in the Partner Program probably won’t be enough to see you through to the finals.

Stream On will be hitting Twitch in March of 2018.