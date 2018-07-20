Super Blackjack Battle II Turbo Edition coming Xbox One – place your bets!

Allow us to introduce you to a mashup of the unique kind: Have you ever seen 90’s beat’em up arcade heroes gather to find out who is the world’s leading card player? Soon you can with Super Blackjack Battle II Turbo Edition – The Card Warriors!

Contenders from all around the world have gathered for this tournament and once they enter the ring (or sit at a table) the stakes will be higher than ever!

Don’t know the fudge what we are talking about? Well, take a look at the Xbox One Release Trailer.

About Super Blackjack Battle II Turbo edition

Super Blackjack Battle II Turbo edition introduces a roster of 12 very different characters all competing to become the greatest Blackjack player of all time.

Following an invitation by the owner of the largest Casino in Las Vegas and Godfather of the local most influential crime family, each character will face the other participants in a face-off game of cards. Only the best of them will fly to Vegas to challenge the Godfather himself in a final match, not knowing that the tournament itself is nothing more than a charade to hide a ruthless master plan to defeat the competing clan family…

Features

It’s Blackjack!

It tributes to a well-known arcade fighting game from the ’90s

A roster with 12 characters from all around the World such as Mark, an undercover FBI Agent, Kamiko from Japan,

seeking revenge for her Uncles death or Gregor, a South African warlord.

Ten different story lines with individual endings and dialogues in an epic Single player campaign

Up to four player matches locally

Super Blackjack Battle II Turbo Edition is available now at the Microsoft Store. Right now, it is discounted by 20% and will be downloadable on July 25th!