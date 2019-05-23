Super Heroes Assemble When Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order Launches on Switch

Assemble your ultimate team of Marvel Super Heroes from a huge cast, including the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and X-Men, among many others. While iconic characters like Iron Man, Wolverine, Spider-Man, Hulk and Captain America are back, newly announced heroes like Black Panther, Deadpool, Spider-Gwen and Doctor Strange also join the action, each with individual abilities or special moves.

In this new story, Super Heroes unite in a race across iconic locations in the Marvel Universe to find the Infinity Stones before Thanos and The Black Order use them to unleash cosmic chaos. Up to four people can play together in local or online co-op, with the ability to drop in and out at any time.

“Teaming up with Nintendo to bring Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order to the Nintendo Switch system elevates the Marvel Ultimate Alliance series to even greater heights,” said Jay Ong, Executive Vice President at Marvel Entertainment. “With the ability to play at home or on the go, solo, co-op and online with friends, Marvel fans can save the world from Thanos and high stakes threats in any way they like, anytime, anywhere.”

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order will hit stores and Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch on July 19th