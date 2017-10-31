Super Mario Odyssey Sells 2 Million Units in 3 Days

Mario’s latest adventure is off to a great start, and nobody’s happier about it than Nintendo. In a presentation to shareholders, Nintendo president Tatsumi Kimishima went into great detail about the company’s various products, highlighting high sales of both Nintendo Switch and Super Mario Odyssey, the first full-scale Mario game for the new generation of consoles.

Despite there only being about 7 million Switch consoles in consumers’ hands worldwide, Super Mario Odyssey has managed to sell more than 2 million copies — even before the holiday sales rush.

Nintendo says it’s committed to getting more consoles manufactured, and though it’s hard to take Nintendo at its word when it comes to things like shortages, it seems a safe bet that Nintendo would like to continue this upward trend in their financial favor. The only way to do that is to get more consoles into people’s living rooms.

The company also revealed the Super NES Classic Edition has already sold more than 2 million units as well, and the company plans to continue manufacturing them “moving forward.” While that’s vague, it does seem Nintendo has learned its lesson from the NES Classic Edition shortages of last year.