Superhot and Superhot VR Launch This Friday

Sony has announced that indie darling Superhot and its VR-only follow-up, Superhot VR, are coming to Playstation 4 this Friday, July 21. Previously, the games had only been available on Xbox and Windows systems, with the VR version only playable on Oculus Rift and HTC Vive.

An action-puzzler, Superhot tasks players with surviving intense action movie-style sequences, with a twist: Time only moves when the player moves. This time-freezing mechanic allows the player freedom to approach each complex scene intelligently and creates some truly epic replays.

Superhot VR, a separate, standalone product, will be playable with either a Dualshock 4 or two Playstation Move controllers.

The games will be available for $24.99 each ($19.99 with Playstation Plus), or as a bundle for $39.99 ($31.99 for Playstation Plus).