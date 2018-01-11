Surprise! Nintendo Launches Direct Video Presentation With Tons of New Announcements

Most hardcore fans knew it was coming at some point, but Nintendo surprised everyone by dropping a brand new Nintendo Direct presentation this morning, filled with a lot of exciting announcements for the Switch.

Along with some fun updates to games like Super Mario Odyssey and Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, there were significant ports and new games announced, as well.

For the hardcore, there’s Dark Souls Remastered, an updated and polished version of the classic from the PS3 and Xbox 360. The frame rate will be getting a boost (a big plus that fans who remember Blight Town will be thankful for), and the game will include the Artorias of the Abyss DLC.

Vastly underrated but incredible Nintendo DS game The World Ends With You is getting a remake on Switch, as well. It appears that it will reimagine the game’s combat system, and it will include a new scenario which expands the story.

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana is also hitting the Switch this summer, giving epic RPG fans yet another reason to want Nintendo’s newest console.

There’s even more than we have space to cover here, so check out the Direct for yourself, and get hyped for an exciting year with your Switch.