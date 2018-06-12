‘Surviving Mars’ Launches Free Content Pack, Wrapped in Mysteries, Inside a Dome

Paradox Interactive today released a free content pack for Surviving Mars, the management strategy game from Haemimont Games. The much-requested Mysteries Resupply Pack will throw a curveball at your meticulously managed settlements with new mysteries to uncover and exploit, and is landing for PC gamers today and Xbox and PS4 consoles tomorrow, June 13th.

The free content pack is the latest in a series of content additions which have improved the quality of life for the colonists of Mars. But just when you think you have a handle on your resource management, the weird and wonderful mysteries of space travel come knocking at your dome.

New mysteries afflicting the colonies on Mars include:

The Philosopher's Stone – Encounter beings that are a far cry from the fleshy bags we call carbon-based life when the colony stumbles upon entirely crystalline entities. Are they here to be of assistance or only out to protect the family jewels?

Metatron – Colonists look to the sky agape as a great floating monolith has parked itself directly above the fledgling colony. Does it come in peace or is it even sentient? Either way, it is certainly blocking the views from the dome!




