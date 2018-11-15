‘Surviving Mars: Space Race’ Commences Today!

Paradox Interactive and Haemimont Games today launched Space Race, the first major expansion for their sci-fi management game, Surviving Mars, on PC, Mac, Linux, Xbox and PlayStation. In this competition-focused expansion, players can interact with rival colonies to send or receive distress calls, race to achieve milestones or even steal important colonists. Daring dome designers of all sorts can purchase Space Race for the suggested retail price of $12.99 USD. Players looking to delve deeper into the dome experience can pick up Surviving Mars: Space Race Plus which also features the Marsvision Song Contest and Colony Design Set content packs for the suggested retail price of $19.99.

Begin looking for that competitive edge with a new launch trailer..

Get to the start line of your next adventure today and download Space Race.

If you’re new to the red planet, come try your hand at the colonization of alien planets with a free look at the game this weekend! Surviving Mars is free to play this weekend (November 15-18) on Steam and Xbox.

Surviving Mars: Space Race features include:

A Challenger Appears: Compete for milestones, already limited resources, and anomalies with several other AI colonies backed by rival sponsors attempting to set roots on Mars and vie to become this planet’s superpower. You can trade with, respond to distress calls for, issue distress calls to, and even steal important colonists from these competitor colonies as you establish your territory on Mars.

Surviving Mars: Space Race Plus also features the Marsvision Song Contest and Colony Design Set content packs for the colonizer who appreciates the finer things in life on Mars: