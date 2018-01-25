Tactical Monster Now Available on iOS

Camex Games announced today that their highly anticipated tactical-RPG, Tactical Monsters, is now available on iOS via the Apple App Store and on MAC OS via the Mac App Store. Featuring an expansive roster of characters along with incredible strategic gameplay depth and features, Tactical Monsters is one of the most feature-rich mobile games on the market. In addition to the multiple gameplay modes, the iOS version comes with a lots of new features including AR Kit Content, 3D Touch, Game Center iOS-MAC gameplay continuity, Apple Watch support, ReplayKit and much more.
Tactical Monsters for iOS features include:
- iPhone X Ready – iOS exclusive features include 3D Touch, Game Center Achievements and Leaderboards, Game Center Continuity, Apple Watch support, iMessage Emojis,
- ReplayKit and AR Kit – content featuring the Bigfoot monster from the game.
- Find Unique Monsters – Battle through Adventure Mode to recruit and collect unique monster cards.
- Level Up – Upgrade the monsters to unlock ridiculous monstrous and destructive skills
- Survival Mode – Endure through the Guerrilla Warfare Mode to defeat the never-ending BOSSES.
- Practice Makes Perfect – Sharpen your tactics and perfect your new monsters’ abilities by visiting Training Grounds.
- Online Multiplayer – Duel players in real time live PVP to take their thrones and claim the world treasure chest.
- Tenacious D – Set your optimal defense formations and layouts in Mine Defense.
- Be Part of the Community – Ally with your clan mates to chat strategy, to share cards and be the #1 clan in your country
- Connected Gameplay – Whether you are at home or on the go, you can play the game on one Apple device and pick up where you left off on another.