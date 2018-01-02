Take the Day Off – ‘Guardians: Destiny 2’ Going Down for Maintenance January 3rd

Bungie is bringing down Destiny 2’s servers tomorrow, January 3, for routine maintenance, as well as to apply a new patch.

Starting at 10 a.m. ET, if you’re not already online playing, you won’t be able to connect; from 11 a.m. on, all players will be kicked off. Work should be done by 3 p.m. ET.

We’re not entirely sure what the upcoming patch will entail, though Bungie community manager Dylan Gafner said the changes will “address issues related to Iron Banner and Faction Rallies access.”

The patch is what is called a “hotfix,” which to Bungie tends to mean a series of minor updates and changes. That means this patch won’t address some of the bigger concerns the Destiny 2 community has, but hopefully those bigger fixes are coming soon. Either way, it’s a bummer to start the new year off with no access to Destiny 2.