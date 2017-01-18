Tame the Beasts of ‘Dark and Light’

The open world of Dark and Light is home to a wide array of creatures, many of them teeming with elemental magical energy. These creatures can be tamed and turned into mounts to use during battle or help explore the world. These creatures are also a great source of elemental magic and may be hunted for their magical abilities.

There are over 40 types of creatures in Dark and Light; ranging from familiar creatures like boar and elk to mythical creatures including unicorns, dragons, gryphons, and a variety of new and original creatures never seen before.

Taming creatures requires skill, resources, and time. Players will need harpoons and good aim to catch a creature and tie it down. A captured creature will likely struggle to escape at first, but it will become tired eventually. When this happens, players need to set up a feeding trough with its favorite food to calm them down and domesticate them over time. Some larger and fiercer creatures, like wyverns and dragons, may require a team effort to capture. Not all creatures can be tamed using this method however and require a different approach entirely.

Once tamed, the creatures can be used as mounts during battle in Dark and Light. Having a powerful land-based mount, such as a horse or an elephant, will be a huge asset in PvP/PvE battles and for material transportation. Players aren’t just limited to land mounts — wyverns, gryphons, and even aquatic creatures are rideable!

Elemental magic is essential to survival in Dark and Light, and can be obtained from hunting certain special creatures. Creatures found in the snowcapped mountains contain ice elemental magic, which can be harnessed for a multitude of uses – it can even help to keep perishable food fresh. Fiery creatures can impart elemental magic to help forge advanced weapons and provide protection from the cold. Players who hunt magical creatures will gain a command of a wide range of magical abilities which will be indispensable to their journey through Dark and Light’s world.

Dark and Light places players in an immersive fantasy world that is filled with magic, monsters, and mystery. In this world, they will be challenged to survive and thrive through a combination of crafting, exploration, and powerful magic.

Dark and Light’s website and Steam store page are now live. Players can sign up for the Dark and Light newsletter through the official site to receive regular updates and add the game to their Steam wish lists.