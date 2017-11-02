Telltale’s The Walking Dead Series Gets a Visually Revamped Collection on PS4, Xbox One

Telltale Games, creators of critically acclaimed choice-based adventure games, is bringing its entire Walking Dead series to Playstation 4 and Xbox One. The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series Collection is launching both digitally and physically on December 5 for $49.99.

The collection brings together seasons 1, 2, and 3 (known as A New Frontier) as well as side story 400 Days and the three-episode Michonne series.

This should be a great way for fans of the Walking Dead who somehow missed the boat on these excellent games when they were first released to experience the harrowing story. It will also serve as a refresher for everyone else leading up to Season 4, which Telltale says is the final season.

Gary Whitta, writer on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, will serve as a story consultant on the final season. He had previously written for the first season of the Walking Dead game series, as well as 400 Days.

Is it too much to hope for a happy ending for heroine Clementine? Probably, given the world The Walking Dead has established, but we’ll find out for certain when the final season launches on consoles, mobile, and PC in 2018.