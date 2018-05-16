‘TERA’ Celebrates 2 Million Players with Exclusive Promotion

The action-MMO TERA has now hit two million console players since its launch on PS4 and Xbox One last month. Alongside this milestone, En Masse Entertainment has announced that PlayStation Plus members will have access to a unique TERA PS Plus Pack, via an exclusive promotion that runs from May 15th through June 12th.

Shadowmare: A spectral horse mount that will help you traverse the world of TERA.

Blue Baseball Cap: This unique head accessory says, "you're here to celebrate the summer in style!"

15 Days of TERA Elite Status: Over two weeks of double XP, double gold from quests and monsters, fast travel, daily gift boxes, and more!

TERA PS Plus Pack features:

TERA has hit the console MMO space with the heat of a summer scorcher and players have already seen two major content updates, Ruinous Manor and Corsairs’ Stronghold. More hot content is slated to come for free this summer!