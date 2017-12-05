The Blue Bomber Is Back: Capcom Makes Slew of Mega Man Announcements

Expect to see a lot more Mega Man on your modern consoles. In a video stream celebrating Mega Man’s 30th anniversary, Capcom made several big announcements. First up: the entire Mega Man X series is coming to PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC in the Summer of 2018. It’s not yet certain how the games will be sold — either individually or via a collection — but the news is exciting either way for Mega Man fans.

In addition, previously released games Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 will be coming to Switch in Spring of 2018. Both games will include full amiibo support, something available in the first game’s initial 3DS release; the second game was never released on Nintendo’s consoles. Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 brings together the six NES Mega Man games, along with tons of bonus content. Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 includes Mega Man 7 (originally for Super NES), Mega Man 8 (a PlayStation/Saturn game), and Mega Man 9 & 10 (two “new retro”-style releases for Wii, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360).

The main event, however, was the reveal of an all new game: Mega Man 11. It promises to stay true to the series’s roots, while moving in the 3D-visuals-2D-gameplay direction many modern platformers have taken. More information is set to arrive next summer, before the game’s “late 2018” release. Check out the reveal trailer to whet your Mega appetite.