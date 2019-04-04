The Crew 2: April Vehicle Drop

The April Vehicle Drop for The Crew 2 brings us the Porsche Cayman GT4 2016 and the Suzuki GSX-R 10000R 2018.

The Porsche Cayman GT4 2016 offers a flat-six engine power blessed with a true fighter spirit. With 385 horsepower and a striking design, this legendary ride surely breaks away from anything you’ve seen before.

With more than three decades of expertise, the worldwide best-selling GSX-R line is the very example of what performance truly stands for. Build to own the racetrack, the GSX-R 1000R is the most powerful GSX-R ever built, featuring exceptional aerodynamics and strong maneuverability. With its new slick look, get ready to meet the King of Sportbikes.