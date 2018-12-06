The Crew 2 – December Vehicle Drop

The December Vehicle Drop for The Crew 2 brings us the Extra Aerobatics 330SC and the Fender Rattlesnake – 1971. The Extra Aerobatics 330SC is an unlimited single-seat competitor. With several victories in many contests all over the world, this true performer will give you the agility and velocity needed to win this race. The Fender Rattlesnake -1971 will hiss before it bites, but bite it will at the first sign of danger. Do not trust its soothing charm, count on its rough angles!

Consider yourself warned: this one has it all: the 70’s muscles, the dashing looks and a heck of a temper! Beware of the snake!

Season Pass Early Access is available now. All other players, December 12th.

The Crew 2 is available now on PlayStation 4