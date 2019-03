Tune in to ESO Live this Friday at 5:30PM EST as Community Managers Gina Bruno and Jessica Folsom host members of the ESO Class Reps team in an all-out Battlegrounds brawl against ZOS! They’ll be competing in the brand-new Battlegrounds map, Eld Angvar, coming to the ESO base game with Update 21. Even better, each time the devs lose, you win! We’ll be doing a giveaway live in stream for every “L” the Class Reps hand out to our brave developers.