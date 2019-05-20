The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr – Dragon Rage

A rage of Dragons threatens Elsweyr, and the embattled Khajiit struggle to protect their ancestral homeland from their fury. In ESO: Elsweyr, the newest Chapter in The Elder Scrolls Online saga, you must help the Khajiiti people and their defenders face ancient winged beasts in an epic main story, challenging 12-player Trial, and exciting overland Dragon Hunt events.

Pre-purchase The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr now to gain immediate access to the otherworldly Rahd-m’Athra Mount, the base Elder Scrolls Online game, and both the Morrowind and Summerset Chapters, and receive the Noble Clan-Chief costume, a Blue Dragon Imp pet, a Baandari Pedlar Crate, and more when Elsweyr launches.

Elsweyr burns on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on June 4, 2019, with PC/Mac early access starting today, May 20.