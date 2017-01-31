‘The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind’ Announcement Trailer

Announcing The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind, the next chapter in the award-winning The Elder Scrolls Online series! Return to the iconic island of Vvardenfell for over 30 hours of adventure in a brand new ESO location, with a new player class, a new PvP mode (Battlegrounds), a new Trial, and so much more.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind will be available on PC, Mac, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on June 6, 2017. Watch our cinematic announcement trailer to get some backstory and see the new player class, the Warden, in action for the first time. You may even recognize an old friend from your earlier ESO adventures.