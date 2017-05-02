‘The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind’ – Head Back to Vvardenfell

In celebration of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind’s 15-year anniversary, we look ahead to the next chapter in Vvardenfell’s story. Set 700 years before the events of The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, you’ll help the demi-god Vivec ensure that the Morrowind you remember comes to be. Watch this latest video to find out why Elder Scrolls fans are so excited to rediscover the home of the Dark Elves.

How you explore Vvardenfell, and the kind of hero you become, is entirely up to you. The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind continues the freedom of choice that has become the legacy of all Elder Scrolls games, from TESIII: Morrowind to TESV: Skyrim. Play how you want, as who you want, and with whom you want.

Play alone and become the mighty savior of Morrowind or group with friends to quest as a powerful unit through familiar locations such as the Ashlands, Tel Mora, or the Bitter Coast. Create a Warden, the new player class, to start your Elder Scrolls adventure anew and unleash devastating nature-based magic or bring your veteran character from other lands and continue your journey through Tamriel.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind will release globally on June 6, 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Mac.