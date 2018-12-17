‘The First Tree’ Trailer

The First Tree is a third-person exploration game centered around two parallel stories: a fox trying to find her missing family, and a son reconnecting with his father in Alaska. Players take control of the fox on a poignant and beautiful journey that crescendos at the source of life, and perhaps result in an understanding of death. Along the way, players can uncover artifacts and stories from the son’s life as he becomes intertwined in the fox’s journey towards The First Tree.

Key Features:

A personal, intimate story by a one-man team with an ending you won’t soon forget.

Featuring a gorgeous soundtrack by acclaimed artists like Message to Bears, Lowercase Noises, and Josh Kramer.

Includes new updated content like a developer commentary mode, new achievements, and additional secrets to uncover.

A short, meditative game focused on story with some light puzzle solving, platforming, and no enemies.

The First Tree is now available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PS4.