The Friends of Ringo Ishikawa Confirmed To Appear On Nintendo Switch

Are you fond of good stories with strong dialogue about growing up, trying out some new fighting game mechanics, and into yakuza-delinquent aesthetics? Then you should check out The Friends of Ringo Ishikawa. Circle Entertainment and developer Yeo confirmed that the game will arrive on the Nintendo Switch eShop on April 4th. Don’t wait to buy this game as for the week of its launch players won’t have to buy $13.49 as they will place it on a 10% discount. This is a grand opportunity to not have to pay at full price. Try and buy it within that week for you never know when the next time it will have a discount like this.

Feel free to experience the school-sim elements of an open world beat ‘em. Players will be able to do all sorts in this world as it has battle grinding, school, grinding, and mini-games like ping-pong, video poker, a video game console with one game, and more. Don’t think you can do this in one whole day in the game as it has a day-night cycle so you have to be careful on where you want to spend that time getting a tougher protagonist or have the character be smart as he can be. Meet up with some of the NPCs that are wondering around this grand town as the NPCs will be on a schedule. Make sure not to hold off a conversation you need with one NPC for they might not be in the same place when you last saw them the next day. Eat, hang out with friends, study or punch out some jerks that gave you the wrong look. It is your town to explore and experience it on how you see fit.

The Friends of Ringo Ishikawa story is going to take place at the protagonist final term at High School. Experiences this world and have fun with all the activities you are allowed to do. It is your protagonist final term after, do what you think is the fun or interesting path for you. The Friends of Ringo Ishikawa is a game that wants you to ‘feel the story’. To bring you back to high school and test out all the ‘what ifs’, or just let loose on a school environment being whomever you want that character to be through your play through. Be the delinquent picking fights with other students from different schools and study your way out of school.