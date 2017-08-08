“The Frozen Wilds” Gets It’s First Expansion – Horizon Zero Dawn’s

Aloy, the adventurous protagonist of Horizon Zero Dawn, will be trudging through the snow on November 7 in the game’s first major expansion, The Frozen Wilds.

Taking place north of the main game’s Colorado setting, it’s believed The Frozen Wilds is set in Wyoming, specifically near Yellowstone National Park. The area is said to be teeming with unique machines that hunters travel northward to conquer, but Aloy is heading there for a different reason: She wants answers.

While we know little about the story content of the expansion, at least we don’t have long to wait. In the meantime, check out the teaser trailer from this year’s E3.

The Frozen Wilds will hit Playstation 4 at a price of $19.99, though you can preorder it now for only $14.99.