‘The Grand Tour Game’ Gameplay Trailer

Ever wish you could get behind the wheel with Clarkson, Hammond, and May from The Grand Tour? Now it’s your turn! One moment you’re watching the hosts attempt some questionable automotive antics… the next you’re at the wheel yourself – same car, same location, same chance to make a massive mess of it.

The Grand Tour Game is an episodic racing game from Amazon Games based on the hit Prime Original series, The Grand Tour. Featuring seamless transitions from clips of the show to gameplay, plus original voice acting from the three hosts, The Grand Tour Game is infused with the show’s trademark humour and irreverence.

New episodes of The Grand Tour Game will be released weekly during Season 3 of the show, capturing cars, challenges and iconic locations, including the show’s signature Eboladrome test track.

Play the Show – Drive the cars, ride the roads, and experience the challenges from The Grand Tour when The Grand Tour Game releases January 15th.

Now the fun doesn’t have to end when the show’s over—in fact, it’s just beginning.