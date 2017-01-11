‘The King of Fighters XIV’ Ver. 1.10 is Now Live!

The legendary fighters in the TThe King of Fighters XIV have made their stateside debut thanks to a partnership between SNK PLAYMORE and Atlus U.S.A. The vaunted fighting game series, which first made its debut 1994, is entering a new evolution with The King of Fighters XIV thanks to series-first 3D graphics and debuting exclusively on the PlayStation 4 console. The King of Fighters XIV is now available…

Get Ready for Visual Improvements, Additional Character Colors, and More.

There’s always room to improve in the fight game, and The King of Fighters XIV has just reached the next level with the ver. 1.10 patch. The perfectionists at SNK are always on the lookout to make KOF XIV a better game, and this update will add a fresh coat of paint onto the game. Well, not literal paint, but just take a look at the patch notes!

Update Breakdown:

Significant graphical improvements for the characters and other aspects

2 new color variations per character

Player can now select characters or teams after each match when using the Randome / Team Random options on the Member Select screen

On the Button Config screen, the settings for Player 2 can now be saved

50 new profile icons added (All icons will be automatically unlocked after the update)

100 new Titles added (One title will be unlocked per online match after the update)

Background Noise Sound Effects in Free Match now include all 16 types (Some controls have changed as a result)

Minor bug fixes, functionality improvements

Check out some comparison screenshots and the trailer above!