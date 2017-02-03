The King of Fighters XIV’s Nakoruru and Shun’ei Get a New Look!

The legendary fighters in the The King of Fighters XIV have made their stateside debut thanks to a partnership between SNK PLAYMORE and Atlus U.S.A. The vaunted fighting game series, which first made its debut 1994, is entering a new evolution with The King of Fighters XIV thanks to series-first 3D graphics and debuting exclusively on the PlayStation 4 console.

The King of Fighters XIV is now available.

The King of Fighters XIV Feature Details: