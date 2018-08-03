The Magical World of ‘Citadel: Forged With Fire’ Reignited Update Available Now

The Citadel: Forged With Fire update ‘Reignited’ provides a completely rebalanced game with updates to the progression system, including new quest and farming systems, spell-crafting, character customization and more. Citadel: Forged With Fire is currently on sale for $9.99 (a 60% discount).

“We have been working on Reignited for a long time, listening to our community’s feedback and updating the game to reflect our commitment to our core fans as well as engaging new players,” said Alex Tintor, Managing Director of Blue Isle Studios. “The new maps and spell crafting system is a direct result of this and we look forward to hearing player feedback.”

Citadel: Forged With Fire gives players complete freedom to determine their own destiny as they become an infamous hunter of the wizards, tame mighty beasts, forge alliances with their fellow players to create an imposing House of Conjurers, or visit uncharted territories to unravel their rich and intriguing history.

Citadel: Forged With Fire Reignited Update Features:

Overhauled Spell-Crafting System: A revamped system that encourages experimentation. Using new ingredients players can craft and modify a large array of unique spells.

Visual and functional overhaul of menus including; inventory, crafting, spell-crafting, tame management and social relationship management. Farming System: Players can plant seeds and harvest reagents for potion-making and cooking.

Create dishes for various uses, bonuses and buffs. Quest System Overhaul: A new system that will reward players with rare and valuable weapons, resources and items based on the quests they complete.

More options and a large variety of quests are available throughout the entire game. Character Customization: Customize your character to your liking, add height, weight, hair color and more!

A fully rebalanced raid system and newly implemented notification system are part of the Reignited update. House System: A complete house system overhaul allows players to represent their house and show it with pride.

Citadel: Forged With Fire is available now on Steam Early Access on sale for $9.99 (a 60% discount) and is in development for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The Reignited update is available now, and free to all current players of the game.