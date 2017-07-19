The Nintendo Switch Online App Now Available to Download

Nintendo has always marched to the beat of its own drummer — for better and for worse. Its latest “Nintendo” move has been to fundamentally change the way it handles online gaming. Whereas other gaming systems integrate things like matchmaking and voice chat directly into the console itself, Nintendo has opted for another approach.

Which brings us to the Nintendo Switch Online app, launching today for iOS and Android devices. Nintendo plans to run all the online features you’d expect to find in online multiplayer games like Splatoon 2 through its app.

Online play on Nintendo Switch is free until 2018, so players can enjoy Mario Kart races and Splatoon 2 battles for no additional charge. When the online service does “officially” launch next year, the price will be an annual $20. Not bad, compared to Sony and Microsoft’s $60 online price tag.

Currently, the Nintendo Switch Online app only supports Splatoon 2, through a hub called SplatNet2. All voice chat and matchmaking will take place through the app after the game launches on July 21.

Nintendo has released a helpful Frequently Asked Questions page for the app if you still have questions. Time will tell if Nintendo’s move away from traditional console-integrated online play will pay off.

You can download the Nintendo Switch Online app in the iOS appstore or Google Play.