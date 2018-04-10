‘The Piano’ Horror Adventure Game Gets New Trailer to Celebrate its Upcoming Launch

Accused of his brothers’ murders, failed pianist John Barnerway searches for answers on the streets of post-war Paris – but something isn’t right about this place…
Born to an American father and a French mother in the aftermath of the Great War, John Barnerway lived in the shadow of his three brothers. George, Louis and Valentine were renowned pianists – but when John is accused of their murders, he finds himself at the centre of a media witch-hunt that sees him traversing the lonely streets of Paris in search of answers.
Features
- True psychological horror: delve into the darkest corners of John’s mind
- Gather clues and solve puzzles in search of answers
- Evade terrifying foes that stalk the empty streets of Paris
- Piece together a fragmented story to uncover the truth
- A noir-influenced aesthetic, with heavily stylised visuals
- Immersive soundtrack and full voice acting
The ambitious indie horror game – which features around 8 hours of unsettling adventuring and a fully voice-acted cast of characters – will release for PC via Steam on Thursday May 24th