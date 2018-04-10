‘The Piano’ Horror Adventure Game Gets New Trailer to Celebrate its Upcoming Launch

Part traditional survival horror, part story-driven adventure, and part noir-influenced murder mystery, The Piano is an unsettling and riveting indie game more than five years in the making.

Accused of his brothers’ murders, failed pianist John Barnerway searches for answers on the streets of post-war Paris – but something isn’t right about this place…

Born to an American father and a French mother in the aftermath of the Great War, John Barnerway lived in the shadow of his three brothers. George, Louis and Valentine were renowned pianists – but when John is accused of their murders, he finds himself at the centre of a media witch-hunt that sees him traversing the lonely streets of Paris in search of answers.

Features

True psychological horror: delve into the darkest corners of John’s mind

Gather clues and solve puzzles in search of answers

Evade terrifying foes that stalk the empty streets of Paris

Piece together a fragmented story to uncover the truth

A noir-influenced aesthetic, with heavily stylised visuals

Immersive soundtrack and full voice acting

The ambitious indie horror game – which features around 8 hours of unsettling adventuring and a fully voice-acted cast of characters – will release for PC via Steam on Thursday May 24th