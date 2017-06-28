The Super NES Classic Edition Launches September 29 for $80 Then Promptly Disappears Later This Year

Nintendo announced details for its upcoming Super NES Classic Edition, the follow-up to the much-in-demand (but incredibly hard-to-find) NES Classic Edition. Like its predecessor, the SNES Classic comes with a collection of games built in. While the game library is not expandable, the console ships with two controllers, letting you experience multiplayer right out of the box. And for those of you who managed to snag an NES Classic, you’ll be glad to hear you won’t have to play with your face pressed against the TV screen — the SNES Classic’s controller cords are two feet longer than the NES Classic’s.

The entire lineup (21 in total) is made up of critically acclaimed games in their respective genres. One notable inclusion is Star Fox 2, a never-before-released sequel to the classic Star Fox (which is also included in the SNES Classic). Previously only playable via legally dubious methods online, Star Fox 2 lays the groundwork for many of the features found in subsequent Star Fox games.

The console launches September 29 for $79.99. The complete list of games is as follows:

Contra III: The Alien Wars



Donkey Kong Country



EarthBound



Final Fantasy III



F-ZERO



Kirby Super Star



Kirby’s Dream Course



The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past



Mega Man X



Secret of Mana



Star Fox



Star Fox 2



Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting



Super Castlevania IV



Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts



Super Mario Kart



Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars



Super Mario World



Super Metroid



Super Punch-Out!!



Yoshi’s Island

Nintendo promises more supply to meet the inevitable demand, at least in comparison to the NES Classic, which sold out immediately whenever a new shipment arrived, and which was discontinued before the majority of interested shoppers could secure one. However, Nintendo has also said they cannot guarantee they will continue to produce the SNES Classic beyond the end of 2017.

Preorders have not begun in the U.S. as of this article’s publication. However, Amazon in the U.K. sold out of preorders in minutes. There’s no reason to expect anything different when the floodgates open here. You can sign up to be notified by a few retailers if you want to attempt to order online:

Best Buy

Amazon

Walmart

But otherwise, it might be smart to get in line now.