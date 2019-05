Kuroiwa plays an important role in Yagami’s investigation, some would even say a critical one. A detective with the Tokyo PD’s Organized Crime Division,Kuroiwa is famous for his leadership skills and high successful arrest rate in Kamurocho. A talented officer who plays by the rules, Kuroiwa sees unknown elements like Yagami as a dangerous nuisance

Listen to Matthew Mercer himself talk about the character and how he can’t wait to play the game for himself.