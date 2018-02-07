They’re Fighters, Not Lovers: Evo 2018 Fighting Game Tournament Announces Lineup

Every year, the Evo fighting game tournament showcases the best players in the hottest fighting games, and this year appears to be no different. During a Twitch stream, tournament co-founder Joey Cuellar (known as MrWizard), announced the eight games that will compose the lineup for 2018’s tournament on August 3-5.

Along with some returning games, there are some notable newcomers, including Dragon Ball FighterZ and the newest from Arc System Works, BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle. The new ‘BlazBlue’ is particularly interesting, since it doesn’t even come out until June 5, giving competitors very little time to learn the game.

The complete list is below:

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Tekken 7

Injustice 2

Street Fighter 5 Arcade Edition

Super Smash Bros. for Wii U

Super Smash Bros. Melee

Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle

Notably, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite did not make the cut, which many in the fighting game community consider to be a damning move for a new game.

Evo 2018 descends upon the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on August 3rd.