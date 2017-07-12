Thimbleweed Park – Newest Game From Visionary Designer Ron Gilbert

Continuing a Tradition of Point-and-Click Adventure Games

The long-awaited Kickstarter success story from the creator of The Secret of Monkey Island and Maniac Mansion, Thimbleweed Park, is coming to Playstation 4 and Nintendo Switch. In a post on the Playstation blog, creator Ron Gilbert confirmed that Thimbleweed Park is arriving on Playstation 4 on August 22, 2017.

Earlier this month, Gilbert also stated that a Nintendo Switch version is in the works, though no release date has been provided yet. Versions for iOS and Android are also expected. To this point, Thimbleweed Park has only been available on PC, Mac, Linux, and Xbox One.

The game is a throwback to the point-and-click adventure games of yesteryear. Starting with a Kickstarter goal of $375,000, the company, Terrible Toybox, was able to raise almost twice that, ending the campaign at $626,250 with over 15,000 backers.

From the beginning the designers wanted to create a game that felt like “an undiscovered LucasArts adventure game you’ve never played before,” according to the developers. They took inspiration from TV shows like Twin Peaks and True Detective to craft a compelling and quirky murder mystery. Throughout the course of the game, players take on the roles of five different characters, solving puzzles and getting to the bottom of the strange goings-on in the town of Thimbleweed Park.