Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Out Now!

CD PROJEKT RED, creators of The Witcher series of games, announce the PC launch of Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales — a brand new RPG adventure set in universe of professional monster slayer Geralt of Rivia.

Thronebreaker is a single player role-playing game set in the world of The Witcher that combines narrative-driven exploration with unique puzzles and card battle mechanics. Crafted by the developers responsible for some of the most iconic moments in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the game spins a truly regal tale of Meve, a war-veteran queen of two Northern Realms — Lyria and Rivia. Facing an imminent Nilfgaardian invasion, Meve is forced to once again enter the warpath, and set out on a dark journey of destruction and revenge. Throughout the game, players will explore new and never-before-seen parts of The Witcher world, embark on thought-provoking quests featuring rich, multidimensional characters. All while gathering resources to expand their army and engaging in epic story battles.

“Today is the day I’ve been looking forward to for a while,” said Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, Game Director of Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, CD PROJEKT RED. “The team has poured much love, passion and hard work into making Thronebreaker a true-born RPG, and a Witcher world adventure to boot. I hope that players will enjoy the experience we’ve prepared for them — from the mature, choice-driven tale it tells, to the characters they’ll meet on their journey, to challenging puzzles and story-driven battles.”

Gamers can purchase the PC version of Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales right now on GOG.COM. A console release for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will follow on December 4th, pre-orders for consoles are available now on witchertales.com.

Thronebreaker comes with a set of free digital goodies. These include the official game soundtrack and concept art, digital versions of GWENT: Art of The Witcher Card Game artbook and The Witcher graphic novel Fox Children from Dark Horse, as well as player titles, avatars, and card kegs for GWENT: The Witcher Card Game.

Gamers can claim and download these digital goodies right now. PC players can do so directly on Thronebreaker’s game page on GOG.COM and in the GOG Galaxy client. Xbox One and PlayStation 4 users can redeem their Thronebreaker goodies via a dedicated website.