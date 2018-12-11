Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Special Operation 3

Today, Ubisoft announced that Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands will introduce a free Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier–themed special mission featuring iconic characters Scott Mitchell and John Kozak as part of Special Operation 3. In this third major update of Year 2 content, players will be able to team up with Mitchell and Kozak for this free two-part special crossover event starting tomorrow, December 11, on all platforms.

Exclusive Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier–themed content will be introduced to the Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands main campaign and PvP mode, including two new Future Soldier–inspired Ghost War PvP classes and a PvE mission, Operation Silent Spade. In Operation Silent Spade, Ghost Leader Scott Mitchell calls on Nomad and his team to help rookie John Kozak investigate a plot that links the Santa Blanca Cartel to a nuclear threat. The special challenge is playable solo or with up to four players in co-op.

Upon completing Operation Silent Spade, players will be rewarded with the Optical Camo Backpack, perfect for a stealth approach. In addition to the rewards for completing the challenge, players can further customise and arm their Ghosts with the Silent Spade Pack, which include a weapon and new customisation items.

Special Operation 3 will also bring two new Ghost War PvP classes, Vanguard and Sharpshooter, inspired by Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Future Soldier characters. Vanguard uses sensor grenades to uncover and highlight hidden enemies in the area of effect to his team, while Sharpshooter charges his shots by using his Long Range Specialist ability, which at a full charge enables him to negate the effects of sway and bullet drop. In addition to two new classes, this update will also contain two new PvP maps, Lithium Mine and Outskirts.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Year 2 Pass offers seven-day early access to the two new Ghost War classes starting December 11, along with one exclusive customisation pack. Non-owners of the Year 2 Pass will be able to access the new Ghost War classes starting December 18.

PC players wanting to share the experience with friends can gain Battle Crate rewards including Spec Ops and Ghost War Crates, via the PC Referral Program from December 11 – February 11, 2019. Invited friends who purchase the game will also receive Battle Crate rewards, including one Ghost War Crate and One Spec Ops Crate. The more friends players invite, the more rewards they will receive.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Year 2 will continue to expand the Ghost Recon universe with free major Special Operation updates, each featuring a unique theme, updates to the PvE campaign with free special content and special challenges with exclusive rewards, community-requested features and updates for the Ghost War 4v4 PvP experience. The development team is committed to supporting the game with free new content and improvements to the core experience.

Developed by Ubisoft Paris, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands is a military shooter entirely playable in up to four-player co-op or single-player from beginning to end. Players have total freedom to accomplish their missions how they want and watch as the world reacts to their actions. Players can choose to move quietly in the night, go in hot at dawn or work together to execute a sync shot that takes out enemies in one fell swoop. Each choice has a consequence, and players must improvise or adapt their plans to ensure the completion and success of each mission. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Ghost War allows players to live the ultimate co-op experience in 4v4 modes. Featuring a growing roster of classes, maps and modes, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Ghost War focuses on teamwork, strategy and tense tactical engagements.