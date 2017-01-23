Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Operation Velvet Shell Coastline Map Preview

Start Year Two on the rocky shore of Ibiza, Spain, with Rainbow Six Operation Velvet Shell. The vivid new multiplayer map “Coastline” both available in PVP and PVE is designed to drive a surround flow of combat for a final rush at its core.

Get ready for an effervescent night ambiance with neon lights of bars and open-air parties, which Ibiza is famous for. Daytime is a hazy afternoon on a hot summer day after a long night out.

