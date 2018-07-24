‘Train Sim World’ Is Ready To Depart

Dovetail Games, the multi award-winning developer and publisher of simulation games, is pleased to announce Train Sim World is out now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Train Sim World is a First-Person Train Simulator that brings to life the experience of operating powerful and realistic trains on authentic replicas of some of the world’s most amazing railways. Choose how you want to play, taking control and mastering powerful locomotives, running-to-time, carrying out important tasks or riding along as a passenger and watching the world go by. Watch all the action unfold and capture amazing screenshots or go exploring to hunt down all the hidden collectables. Whatever you choose to do, there’s lots to see and experience in Train Sim World.

Powered by Unreal Engine 4 technology and Dovetail Games’ proprietary SimuGraph vehicle dynamics engine, incorporating a simulation underpinned with expert technical knowledge and real-world data, the performance, sounds and feel has been accurately reproduced to make the trains feel just like the real thing.

Train Sim World features three distinctly unique experiences to test your skills on different trains and routes around the world:

Northeast Corridor New York

Go to work as an engineer on one of America’s most famous railroads, driving Amtrak passenger and CSX freight trains on the world-famous Northeast Corridor in New York City. With impatient passengers to transport on-time and freight to deliver, your skill, focus and endurance will be tested to the limit.

Great Western Express

Drive high speed, passenger and freight trains on one of Britain’s busiest railways. Take control of the iconic Class 43 High Speed Train (HST) and command it to 125mph along the Great Western Main Line out of London’s famous Paddington station.

Rapid Transit

Drive commuter passenger trains on one of Germany’s historic city S-Bahn railways. Navigating the busy S-Bahn will require you to master the layout of the route and the functions and systems of your train as well as Deutsche Bahn’s unique signaling system.

Darren Potter, Executive Producer of Train Sim World at Dovetail Games said, ‘In Train Sim World we put you in the shoes of a train driver so you can climb onboard, see the sights, hear the sounds and feel the immense power of trains under your command. We’ve strived to deliver an authentic and highly detailed simulation across the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC that will feel intuitive on every platform. Whether using a gamepad or keyboard and mouse, you’ll be able to feel the detail’.

Train Sim World and Train Sim World Digital Deluxe are now available to purchase on the Xbox Live Store, PlayStation Store and Steam Store. Train Sim World is now available at all good retailers.

Owners of the Train Sim World Founders Edition on Xbox One can now activate a discounted upgrade to either version via their in game route selection screen. Existing Train Sim World content owners on Steam are now eligible for an upgrade to the full products.