Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince – “Announcement”

The Trine series returns to the magic of 2.5D with Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince! The three heroes of the best-selling adventure series are back, sent on a quest to retrieve the troubled young Prince Selius. Amadeus the Wizard, Pontius the Knight, and Zoya the Thief are joined together once again on a thrilling quest through fantastical fairytale landscapes teeming with danger.

Trine 4 reaches new heights in the series, bringing the most complete 2.5D gameplay experience ever to fans and new players alike.