‘Truck Driver’ is arriving on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this Fall

SOEDESCO has determined the final part of the route for Truck Driver, the first trucking experience for console. Today, they dropped a trailer revealing that Truck Driver releases on consoles on September 19. A Steam version of the game is coming later this year, on November 11th.

This trailer gives a solid first impression of the Truck Driver map, that has been completely redesigned since the initial announcement and Closed Beta stage. Truck Driver is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One both digitally and physically, and to Steam as well.

A lot of effort was made to include loads of different trailers in Truck Driver, to ensure that all quests are versatile and challenging. In the gameplay trailer, a variety of different sorts of cargo are displayed, such as a huge marble statue, a boat, liquid tanks and tree trunks.

Story

When you inherit a truck from your uncle, you decide to take your chance and move to a new city. Here, it’s up to you to make a name for yourself and earn the respect of the local community. Drive through a seamless open world, work with all kinds of people ranging from a constructor to a lumberjack and honor your uncle by making it as a Truck Driver!

Features