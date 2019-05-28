Video Games

‘Truck Driver’ is arriving on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One this Fall

Leslie DiCampli
Tue, May 28

SOEDESCO has determined the final part of the route for Truck Driver, the first trucking experience for console. Today, they dropped a trailer revealing that Truck Driver releases on consoles on September 19. A Steam version of the game is coming later this year, on November 11th.

This trailer gives a solid first impression of the Truck Driver map, that has been completely redesigned since the initial announcement and Closed Beta stage. Truck Driver is coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One both digitally and physically, and to Steam as well.

A lot of effort was made to include loads of different trailers in Truck Driver, to ensure that all quests are versatile and challenging. In the gameplay trailer, a variety of different sorts of cargo are displayed, such as a huge marble statue, a boat, liquid tanks and tree trunks.

Story

When you inherit a truck from your uncle, you decide to take your chance and move to a new city. Here, it’s up to you to make a name for yourself and earn the respect of the local community. Drive through a seamless open world, work with all kinds of people ranging from a constructor to a lumberjack and honor your uncle by making it as a Truck Driver!

Features

  • Enjoy a trucking experience focused on your career as a truck driver
  • Build stronger relationships with the local community with each job
  • Customize your truck with tons of parts and tune it to your liking
  • Explore a vast open world and watch it progress with you
  • Navigate through beautiful landscapes and fully explorable cities

