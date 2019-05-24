Turn-Based Strategy Sci-fi Opera ‘The Battle for Kronos’ Launches this June

“To everything turn, turn, turn. There is a season turn, turn, turn” – what better song could you use to start speaking about a turn-based strategy game, than the great anthem created by The Byrds in 1965?

Will our children and grandchildren still play Battle Worlds: Kronos in a few decades? We don’t know yet, but if they do, they will know the game was on Nintendo Switch and offered great features like touch screen controls and new maps, specially designed for the hot seat local multiplayer mode.

Players can experience three huge campaigns with over 60 hours of gameplay in total and face the challenge of a strong AI, commanding a wide range of ground, air and sea units. THQ Nordic and King Art Games will release Battle Worlds: Kronos for Nintendo Switch on June 11th, 2019 digitally and in retail stores