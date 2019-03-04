Twin-Stick Shooter “Riddled Corpses EX” Now Available on Switch

Indie French developer COWCAT is pleased to announce that “Riddled Corpses EX” is now available on Nintendo Switch! This old school twin-stick shooter can now be purchased in America and Europe on the Nintendo E-Shop for a recommended price of 9,99 €. (price varies according to region)

In addition a free demo version is available to download, which gives access to the first stage in single player or coop. Nintendo Switch features :

Joy-Con and Pro Controller supported

Coop play possible with a single joycon for each player leaderboard

TV and handheld modes

17 in-game achievements to unlock